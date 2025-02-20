© 2025

Alaska Fisheries Report
Alaska Fisheries Report 20 February 2025

By Terry Haines
Published February 20, 2025 at 9:25 AM AKST
Herring boats in Sitka.

This week on the Alaska Fisheries Report with Terry Haines:
This week more action from the Board of Fisheries meeting in Ketchikan, as KCAW's Katherine Rose reports on a lower harvest level for Sitka's herring fishery, and Robert Woolsey tells of new options for Sitka's subsistence sockeye slingers, also from the studios of KCAW.


