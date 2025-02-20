Alaska Fisheries Report 20 February 2025

Kodiak Public Broadcasting Corporation is designated a tax-exempt organization under section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. KPBC is located at 620 Egan Way, Kodiak, Alaska. Our federal tax ID number is 23-7422357.
This week on the Alaska Fisheries Report with Terry Haines: This week more action from the Board of Fisheries meeting in Ketchikan, as KCAW's Katherine Rose reports on a lower harvest level for Sitka's herring fishery, and Robert Woolsey tells of new options for Sitka's subsistence sockeye slingers, also from the studios of KCAW.