Alaska Fisheries Report — Dec. 12, 2019

The Gulf of Alaska federal Pacific cod fishery for 2020 will not open due to low stocks. Ocean warming, not overfishing, is being blamed.

That is the latest on Pacific cod, but a0nother type, black cod, also known as sablefish, is in the midst of its own challenge. Young black cod are so plentiful they are getting accidentally caught by big Bering Sea trawlers, and that’s causing problems for the smaller boats that target sablefish.

The company trying to get federal permits for the Pebble Mine is losing money and may need to ‘reduce or curtail’ its operation if it can’t raise more funds, according to a recently released financial statement.

And finally, Alaska pollock tops anchovies as the number one fish catch worldwide four years running.

