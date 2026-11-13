Kodiak Vet Clinic loses a resident veterinarian

The Kodiak Veterinary Clinic is once again down to just one resident veterinarian. That’s after the second vet, Dr. Victoria Nelson, left the clinic on Nov. 6.

The clinic publicly announced Nelson’s departure in a Facebook post on Oct. 26 .

In response to KMXT’s request for comment, Nelson wrote that she offered to stay on as a part-time relief vet while she continues to live in Kodiak. But she said National Veterinary Associates, who owns the local clinic, did not take her up on that offer.

Melissa Smith is the remaining resident vet at the clinic. She returned to the island in June of 2024 and has provided veterinary services in Kodiak for more than 15 years.

In a message to KMXT on Nov. 12, Smith wrote that rotating vets will be coming in at the end of December and early January to temporarily fill in for her or give her an extra hand. And she said a new resident veterinarian will be joining her next April or May.

In the meantime, Smith said things will stay mostly the same at Kodiak’s sole vet clinic.

Since they have limited staff, she said they’ll be prioritizing sick and emergency patients, but do not plan to reschedule any patients unless an emergency comes in.