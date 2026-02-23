© 2026

620 Egan Way Kodiak, AK 99615
907-486-3181

Kodiak Public Broadcasting Corporation is designated a tax-exempt organization under section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. KPBC is located at 620 Egan Way, Kodiak, Alaska. Our federal tax ID number is 23-7422357.

LINK: FCC Online Public File for KMXT
LINK: FCC Online Public File for KODK
LINK: FCC Applications
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

High winds cause power outages, and house damage around Kodiak

KMXT | By Davis Hovey
Published February 23, 2026 at 12:17 PM AKST
A downed tree fell on top of a house on Penninsula Drive in the early morning hours of Feb. 20. No injuries were reported according to the Bayside Fire Department.
KMXT Staff
A downed tree fell on top of a house on Penninsula Drive in the early morning hours of Feb. 20. No injuries were reported according to the Bayside Fire Department.

Kodiak’s emergency responders received reports from around the road system of downed trees, power outages and a roof blown off a house Friday, Feb. 20. That’s after the northeast side of the island was buffeted by winds in excess of 70 mph Thursday night through early Friday morning.

According to the Kodiak Fire Department, the high wind gusts ripped a tin roof off a modular home on Selig Street, near the Kodiak Daily Mirror office, around 1:30 a.m. Friday morning.
Mike Medoff is the deputy chief with the department and was part of the crew that responded to the incident.

"The entire roof itself lifted up, according to the resident, and blew off completely into the neighbor’s house," Medoff said. "So she was sitting there, kind of assumed that her roof was rattling, poked her head out and she saw a portion of her roof sort of jump. So she retreated back into the structure and shortly thereafter she heard a rip of wood.”

No fire occurred and the sole occupant of that residence and her dog were not injured according to Medoff.

A modular home in Kodiak had its roof blown off during a high wind storm around 1:30 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 20.
Davis Hovey/KMXT
A modular home in Kodiak had its roof blown off during a high wind storm around 1:30 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 20.

North of town in the Monashka area, a large tree fell on a house on Peninsula Drive. According to Bayside Fire Department, there was no visible damage to the structure, and no injuries were reported in that instance. Overall, Fire Chief Scott Ellis said his department received five calls related to wind between Thursday, Feb. 19 and Sunday, Feb. 22.

A structure fire was also reported in Chiniak on Friday in relation to the power outage. Bayside Fire Department, along with one member of the City of Kodiak Fire Department, responded and extinguished the fire before 2 p.m. Friday afternoon.

South of city limits, a total of 76 customers in the community of Chiniak and a few others living on the Pasagshak side of the road system were without power Friday morning according to a Kodiak Electric Association outage map.
The outages also impacted some homes and the spaceport at Narrow Cape, which is known as the Pacific Spaceport Complex-Alaska.

CEO and President of KEA, Dan Menth, said via email that the outages started around midnight Thursday and as of Friday morning, the utility provider had found four broken power poles. As of Friday morning, Menth said the full extent of the damage was unknown.
News
Davis Hovey
Davis Hovey was first drawn to Alaska by the opportunity to work for a radio station in a remote, unique place like Nome. More than 7 years later he has spent most of his career reporting on climate change and research, fisheries, local government, Alaska Native communities and so much more.
See stories by Davis Hovey