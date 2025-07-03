Fireworks banned in Kodiak ahead of Fourth of July

Fireworks are banned all around Kodiak during the Fourth of July holiday, despite a spell of rain around the archipelago. That’s after the state issued a burn permit suspension that went into effect at 8 a.m. on Thursday.

A previous ban was lifted on June 30 for the Kenai Peninsula and Kodiak Island, but was issued again because of fire resources across the state were relocated to combat fires in the interior.

While fireworks are always banned within city limits, Kodiak Island Borough code usually allows for exceptions from June 15 to July 15 as well as December 26 to January 1. However, that permission is suspended when the State of Alaska Division of Forestry has a ban on open burning. The state ban also prevents burning debris piles or using a burn barrel.