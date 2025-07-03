© 2025

Fireworks banned in Kodiak ahead of Fourth of July

KMXT | By Brian Venua
Published July 3, 2025 at 5:02 PM AKDT
Fireworks are often fired near the Near Island Bridge during the parade, and have hit the bridge itself at least once in recent years.
Brian Venua
/
KMXT
Fireworks are often fired near the Near Island Bridge during the Harbor Lights Boat Parade, Dec. 14, 2024.

The state issued a burn permit suspension that went into effect at 8 a.m. on July 3 after lifting a previous one on June 30.

Fireworks are banned all around Kodiak during the Fourth of July holiday, despite a spell of rain around the archipelago. That’s after the state issued a burn permit suspension that went into effect at 8 a.m. on Thursday.

A previous ban was lifted on June 30 for the Kenai Peninsula and Kodiak Island, but was issued again because of fire resources across the state were relocated to combat fires in the interior.

While fireworks are always banned within city limits, Kodiak Island Borough code usually allows for exceptions from June 15 to July 15 as well as December 26 to January 1. However, that permission is suspended when the State of Alaska Division of Forestry has a ban on open burning. The state ban also prevents burning debris piles or using a burn barrel.

According to borough code, anyone violating the ban could face fines up to $1,000.
Brian Venua
Born and raised in Dillingham, Brian Venua graduated from Gonzaga University before ultimately returning to Alaska. He moved to Kodiak and joined KMXT in 2022. Venua has since won awards for the newsroom as both a writer and photojournalist, with work focused on strengthening community, breaking down complex topics, and sharing stories of and for the people of the Kodiak Archipelago.
