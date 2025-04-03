Kodiak Island's main ferry is set to resume sailings to local communities this Friday

One of the Alaska Marine Highway System’s mainliner ferries is returning to Kodiak Island communities starting Friday, April 4. The M/V Tustumena is scheduled to arrive in Kodiak around noon, which will be its first time back since Jan. 2, 2025.

The more than 60-year-old vessel was out of service for three months during its annual repairs at the shipyard in Seward. In addition to the usual safety tests and inspections, the ferry received new foyer double doors, a new forward mooring winch motor and major work on its main engines. That’s according to information on the vessel’s status from the state’s website.

The Tustumena is scheduled to stop in Ouzinkie, Port Lions and Kodiak twice a week for the next few months, along with its usual stops in Seldovia. Once a week on Wednesdays, it will go directly from Homer to Kodiak and back this month, but in May the ferry will add a second direct trip weekly for the rest of the summer.

The Tustumena is scheduled to depart Homer at 7 p.m. tonight, April 3, and arrive in Port Lions at 8:30 a.m. tomorrow, April 4, before continuing on to Ouzinkie and Kodiak. For the latest schedule changes or updates, go online to FerryAlaska.com.

Last year, the Tusty didn’t return to Kodiak until mid-May, a month later than its return this year, due to weather delays, additional steel work, and last minute repairs.