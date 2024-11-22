© 2024

620 Egan Way Kodiak, AK 99615
907-486-3181

Kodiak Public Broadcasting Corporation is designated a tax-exempt organization under section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. KPBC is located at 620 Egan Way, Kodiak, Alaska. Our federal tax ID number is 23-7422357.

LINK: FCC Online Public File for KMXT
LINK: FCC Online Public File for KODK
LINK: FCC Applications
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Kodiak Economic Development Corporation working with kelp farms to grow their business

KMXT | By Davis Hovey
Published November 22, 2024 at 8:00 AM AKST
Kelp floating on the surface of the water around Kodiak Island.
Laure Patricot
/
Flickr
Kelp floating on the surface of the water around Kodiak Island.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture is giving the Kodiak Economic Development Corporation $80,000 to foster and expand mariculture in the Kodiak Archipelago. This funding will help the corporation develop a business plan for 13 kelp farms in Southwest Alaska.

Melissa Schoenwether, executive director and project lead of the Kodiak corporation, said in a press release earlier this month on Nov. 8 that by supporting mariculture, small businesses will hopefully grow, new jobs will be created and the local economy will become more sustainable. She said, “we hope to see growth in new businesses, the creation of well-paying jobs, and a stronger foundation for economic independence.”

This funding comes as the corporation is exploring ways to bolster mariculture production in Kodiak and possibly turn Gibson Cove, an old fish processing plant, into a mariculture processing facility. Melissa Schoenwether with the Kodiak Economic Development Corporation told the local Fisheries Work Group last month that her organization is preparing to study the feasibility of Gibson Cove. The City of Kodiak currently owns the property and has demolished the building.

The $80,000 grant to support kelp farms comes from the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Rural Business Development Grant program.
News
Davis Hovey
Davis Hovey was first drawn to Alaska by the opportunity to work for a radio station in a remote, unique place like Nome. More than 7 years later he has spent most of his career reporting on climate change and research, fisheries, local government, Alaska Native communities and so much more.
See stories by Davis Hovey
Related Content
Load More