Filipino Comedians to perform in Kodiak

Two internationally renowned comedians from the Philippines are in Kodiak to perform.

Super Tekla and Donita Nose have been all over the world. They’ve performed in huge cities like Dubai and flown as far south as Australia, but now they’re bringing their show the furthest north they’ve ever been.

Nose said they reach out to the Filipino diaspora everywhere they go.

“I think Africa is the only place that we’ve never been through,” she said. “But in some (continents), Europe, Asia, America, Latin America. We’re so blessed.”

This is the duo’s first time in Alaska. They have shows in Kodiak, where census data shows about a quarter of the population identifies as Filipino, and Anchorage, the largest city in the state.

They’re in the middle of a tour across the U.S. and added the dates, in part thanks to a Kodiak promoter and DJ, Marc Ignacio of Island Style Entertainment.

Tekla said they’re not used to taking so many flights to get to a single destination though.

“This (is a) very challenging place to come because we have three layovers,” he said. “Oh my God, we spent a whole day traveling.”

The duo came from Florida and had a stop in Illinois before arriving in Alaska.

Nose said the duo built their reputation in the Philippines and began to grow an international audience, like through their television show.

“We have a regular show in the Philippines, it’s (in) the new comedy bar in the Philippines, it’s the Vice Comedy Club,” she said. “We perform there regularly on Wednesdays and Saturdays.”

The pair have grown their North American audience in recent years, adding more shows to their current tour. In a previous tour they only had 12 shows, but this time they have 18 shows.

Tekla said they hope to show Kodiak the reason they’ve become so popular.

“We’re looking forward to see you all here, Filipino community here in Kodiak,” he said. “I hope we give a wonderful and hilarious show.”

So far they’ve been enjoying the landscape.

“When you try to visit places like this, you know you will be amazed because you really just try to think that ‘Oh, there’s a place like this in the world,’” she said

For now the comedy duo are planning to meet with other Filipinos around the island community.

The Kodiak show of “Laughter in Tandem” on Sept. 13, and the Anchorage show is on Sept. 15.

