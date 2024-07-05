© 2024

Scenes from a day in Old Harbor

KMXT | By Brian Venua
Published July 5, 2024 at 5:39 PM AKDT
The view from a lodge in Old Harbor.
Brian Venua
/
KMXT
The view from a lodge in Old Harbor.

Old Harbor is a village on the southern end of Kodiak Island. KMXT Photojournalist Brian Venua visited for a day to learn about the community.

Old Harbor sports an unpaved gravel runway and planes are often met with cars excited to pick up friends, loved ones, and goods that can only be brought by boat are plane.
Brian Venua
/
KMXT
Old Harbor sports an unpaved gravel runway and planes are often met with people and their cars, excited to pick up friends, loved ones, and goods that can only be brought by boat are plane.
Old Harbor is nestled on the edge of a mountain range. On a clear day, the tallest mountain on the Kodiak Archipelago, Koniag Peak, can be seen from the road.
Brian Venua
/
KMXT
Old Harbor is nestled on the edge of mountains and on a clear day, has views of Koniag Peak (not pictured), the tallest mountain on the archipelago.
The village faces Sitkalidak Island, which is a short boat ride away.
Brian Venua
/
KMXT
The village faces Sitkalidak Island, which is a short boat ride away.
Dogs are often let loose to explore their neighborhoods.
Brian Venua
/
KMXT
Dogs are often let loose to explore their neighborhoods.
Like most communities on the Kodiak Archipelago, Old Harbor is a fishing community. Some of the boats are still commercial harvesters, while others focus on sport fishing charters and subsistence.
Brian Venua
/
KMXT
Like most communities on the Kodiak Archipelago, Old Harbor is a fishing community. Some of the boats are still commercial harvesters, while others focus on sport fishing charters and subsistence.
The clinic in Old Harbor is located near the area known as Hollywood.
Brian Venua
/
KMXT
The clinic in Old Harbor is located near the area known as Hollywood.
The Alutiiq Tribe of Old Harbor's building downtown. The village has several events for the Fourth of July holiday and started to prepare booths.
Brian Venua
/
KMXT
The Alutiiq Tribe of Old Harbor's building downtown. The village has several events for the Fourth of July holiday and started to prepare booths.
Jennifer Alexanderoff works at the Old Harbor store.
Brian Venua
/
KXMT
Jennifer Alexanderoff works at the Old Harbor store.
Cars and four-wheelers are a common way to get around Old Harbor's three miles of road, like this red car driving near the community's fire department.
Brian Venua
/
KMXT
Cars and four-wheelers are a common way to get around Old Harbor's three miles of road, like this red car driving near the community's fire department.
The Old Harbor School is near the heart of downtown and is one of the few rural schools expecting a higher enrollment and is far from losing funding.
Brian Venua
/
KMXT
The Old Harbor School is near the heart of downtown and one of a few of the rural schools managed by the Kodiak Island Borough School District.
Many houses and roads in the community has a view of water, mountains, or both.
Brian Venua
/
KMXT
Nearly every house in the community has a view of water, mountains, or both.

Editor's Note: The photo essay was part of a partnership with Northern Journal, an online newsletter.

