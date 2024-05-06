© 2024

620 Egan Way Kodiak, AK 99615
907-486-3181

LINK: FCC Online Public File for KMXT
LINK: FCC Online Public File for KODK
LINK: FCC Applications
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Sun’aq Tribe receives grant to improve marine mammal response

KMXT | By Brian Venua
Published May 6, 2024 at 4:47 PM AKDT
Marine mammals frequently haul out near Kodiak’s ports, like these Steller sea lions on the floating dock by the St. Herman Harbor, or Dog Bay.
BRIAN VENUA
/
KMXT
Marine mammals frequently haul out near Kodiak’s ports, like these Steller sea lions on the floating dock by the St. Herman Harbor, or Dog Bay.

When marine mammals are reported dead or injured around Kodiak, the Sun’aq Tribe’s natural resources department is on the scene.

The team has disentangled sea lions and even organized necropsies, or animal autopsies, on humpback, fin, and Cuvier’s beaked whales that washed up on local beaches in just the last year.

Matt Van Daele, the Tribe’s natural resources director, said medical equipment for animals is …expensive.

“Prices of the tranquilizer that we use – they go up all the time,” he said. “You think human pharmaceuticals are bad, veterinary ones are just through the roof.”

But now the department has secured $117,000 from the federal Bureau of Indian Affairs to improve its ability to respond to these kinds of incidents.

The funding opens a plethora of opportunities for the Tribe, from buying supplies like tranquilizers to increasing monitoring projects and finding training opportunities.

Van Daele said it’s expensive to get experts who know how to use equipment properly to the island. For instance, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration brought in an expert from Hawaii to disentangle a whale near Unalaska about a month ago.

“Training for that, you need supplies for that, bringing the disentanglement experts from Hawaii up here to give us more training,” he said.

Van Daele said that’s just as likely to happen in Kodiak and it’s important they’re prepared when it does.

He said he’s also hoping to use the funds to locally monitor highly pathogenic avian influenza, now that it’s been shown to infect marine mammals.

“It’s only a matter of time before things like that show up here,” Van Daele said.

At least one Kodiak bear was found with a strain of avian influenza in late 2022.

Van Daele said other plans include a flight to survey coastlines and look for marine mammals this month.
News
Brian Venua
See stories by Brian Venua
Related Content
  • Sea lions on the floating dock near St. Herman Harbor on Near Island, May 28, 2023. (Courtesy of Matt Van Daele)
    News
    Sun’aq Tribe of Kodiak trains to rescue entangled marine mammals
    Brian Venua
    While most residents were celebrating CrabFest last month, a few Kodiak residents were out saving marine mammals. The Sun’aq Tribe of Kodiak and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration rescued an entangled sea lion pup as part of training to rescue even more animals. The Sun’aq Tribe of Kodiak is the archipelago’s main entity for …
  • The crew had to climb the body of the whale to measure the circumference of its body, September 25, 2023. (Brian Venua/KMXT)
    News
    Federal and Tribal officials perform necropsy on humpback whale found dead near Kodiak
    Brian Venua
    A humpback whale was found dead near Kodiak Island on Sept. 25. Federal and tribal workers brought the corpse to a nearby island the next day to try to determine the cause of death. It’s the first whale necropsy in Alaska this year and biologists hope it could help explain why local humpback populations seem …
  • She was easily accessed by road and about 45 people came to help with the necropsy. The fine whale washed up on her own without needing to be dragged higher onto the beach. (Van Daele/Sun’aq Tribe)
    News
    Fin Whale found dead near Kodiak
    Brian Venua
    A fin whale washed up in the Pasagshak State Recreation Area, near the end of Kodiak Island’s road system, late last month. It’s unclear how it died, but the whale was in remarkably poor health. Fin whales are the second largest whale species in the world after blue whales and are usually pretty rare around …
  • At least one person had to constantly sharpen knives as the whale's muscles and blubber dulled them quickly. (Brian Venua/KMXT)
    News
    Cuvier’s beaked whale found dead on Kodiak Island
    Brian Venua
    Beaked whales are a rare sight and spend most of their lives deep in the ocean. But one was found dead on a beach near Kodiak last week. KMXT’s Brian Venua joined a small team of researchers to dissect and study the whale.
Load More