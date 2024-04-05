ComFish kicks off in Kodiak next week

Kodiak’s annual commercial fisheries trade show, ComFish, is April 10-13.

Ellen Simeonoff is the executive director of the Kodiak Chamber of Commerce, which organizes the trade show. It’s her first year lining up the booths and contacting presenters but she said she was grateful for help from the ComFish Committee.

“They help determine the blueprint of the floor of the forums and how that’s going to look and sound,” she said.

The expo this year will be held in the Kodiak Marketplace, featuring 46 booths spread between the top and ground floors. Marine equipment suppliers, harvester groups, banks, and state agencies like the health department will all have tables set up throughout the event

Forums will be held in the Harbor Room of the Best Western about a block away. Some of the in-person presentations will feature U.S. Sen. Dan Sullivan, Alaska Department of Fish and Game Commissioner Doug Vincent Lang, and Alaska House Rep. Louise Stutes.

U.S. Sen. Lisa Murkowski and Rep. Peltola will have video presentations. State Senate President Gary Stevens is expected to call into a joint presentation with Stutes.

ComFish starts on April 10 with Fish Taco Night at the Kodiak Island Brewing Co. tasting room from 4:30-6:30 p.m. The expo and the last of the forums end April 13.