Pacific cod fishery closes for fishermen using pot gear

Kodiak’s Pacific cod season closed last week for fishermen using pot gear in state-managed waters. The guideline harvest level for those gear users was about 2.84 million pounds and the season lasted a bit longer than usual, lasting from Feb. 16 until early March.

A total of 15 boats were registered to fish for Pacific cod with pots. The 7 boats that were more than 58 feet long were expected to finish emptying their pots on March 4 before midnight. The 8 vessels smaller than 58 feet were expected to finish their season by noon on March 5.

Pots were allowed to be in the water and open, but without bait deeper than 25 fathoms, or 150 feet until today March 12. Now any open pots in Kodiak waters must be less than 150 feet deep.

Fishermen using jig gear still have most of their limit available for harvest – about 2.7 million pounds in state waters. There’s 19 vessels registered to use jig gear for Pacific cod, 11 have reported landings according to the Alaska Department of Fish & Game.