© 2024

620 Egan Way Kodiak, AK 99615
907-486-3181

LINK: FCC Online Public File for KMXT
LINK: FCC Online Public File for KODK
LINK: FCC Applications
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Coast Guard Cutter Alex Haley returns to Kodiak

KMXT | By Brian Venua
Published February 1, 2024 at 9:00 AM AKST
The Coast Guard Cutter Alex Haley is based in Kodiak but conducts rescues all along Alaska's coastline. (Brian Venua/KMXT)
The Coast Guard Cutter Alex Haley is based in Kodiak but conducts rescues all along Alaska's coastline. (Brian Venua/KMXT)

The U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Alex Haley is back in Kodiak after 45 days patrolling the Bering Sea.

The cutter’s escapades include responding to fires on the Genius Star XI outside of Dutch Harbor. According to a Jan. 30 Coast Guard press release, the cargo ship was transporting lithium ion batteries.

Alex Haley also towed a vessel adrift near Amchitka Island near the edge of the Aleutian Chain 160 miles to port in Adak [AYE-dack].

The crew also conducted nine fisheries boardings and issued five violations between them.
News
Brian Venua
See stories by Brian Venua