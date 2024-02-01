Coast Guard Cutter Alex Haley returns to Kodiak

The U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Alex Haley is back in Kodiak after 45 days patrolling the Bering Sea.

The cutter’s escapades include responding to fires on the Genius Star XI outside of Dutch Harbor. According to a Jan. 30 Coast Guard press release, the cargo ship was transporting lithium ion batteries.

Alex Haley also towed a vessel adrift near Amchitka Island near the edge of the Aleutian Chain 160 miles to port in Adak [AYE-dack].

The crew also conducted nine fisheries boardings and issued five violations between them.