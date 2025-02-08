What is KMXT’s Kodiak Feud?
Picture the TV game show “Family Feud” with your friends and neighbors onstage. Kodiak Feud is a fundraiser and community event hosted by Kodiak’s local public radio station, KMXT. This legally distinct event will have contestants guessing the most popular survey answers, live onstage!
When is Kodiak Feud?
Kodiak Feud will be held Saturday, February 8th, 2025 at 7pm sharp. The show will last between 90-120 minutes.
Who is this event for?
This is an ALL-AGES event! Kids are encouraged to attend and kids 12+ can even be on a team.
Where can I get tickets?
Pre-sale tickets will be available online in 2025 and tickets will be available at the door.
What is “Family Feud”? Where can I watch it?
Can my family/friend group participate onstage?
Absolutely! Registration opens for KMXT members on December 30 and for the general public on January 6. Registration closes on January 12, 2025 at 11:59pm.
How many people can I have in my group? Is there a registration fee?
Each “family” will consist of 5 people max. A group fee of $100 is due upon registration.
How many “families” will be competing?
We are limiting competitors to only 6 teams, so hurry and get your teams together!
Who can be on my team and what is expected of us?
Your team should be made up of 4-5 people, 12 and up, that can get along with each other 89% percent of the time. Your team will need a name and some kind of theme to make yourselves memorable and stand out onstage. It is a game show! This is an opportunity to be silly.
Will Steve Harvey be there?
Who can say? Come find out. I do promise antics, local business features, and chaos energy.