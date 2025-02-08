What is KMXT’s Kodiak Feud?

Picture the TV game show “Family Feud” with your friends and neighbors onstage. Kodiak Feud is a fundraiser and community event hosted by Kodiak’s local public radio station, KMXT. This legally distinct event will have contestants guessing the most popular survey answers, live onstage!

When is Kodiak Feud?

Kodiak Feud will be held Saturday, February 8th, 2025 at 7pm sharp. The show will last between 90-120 minutes.

Who is this event for?

This is an ALL-AGES event! Kids are encouraged to attend and kids 12+ can even be on a team.

Where can I get tickets?

Pre-sale tickets will be available online in 2025 and tickets will be available at the door.

What is “Family Feud”? Where can I watch it?

Here is a link to an episode of Family Feud.