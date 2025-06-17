10 ways travel insiders deal with annoying flight delays

Earlier this year, my partner, two kids and I got stuck in Los Angeles for three days. We were on a layover, trying to get to Hawaii for a family reunion. But the airline kept canceling our next flights. It was a nightmare — we had no idea when we'd ever get to leave L.A.

After we finally got to Hawaii and back, and spent weeks fighting credit card charges for all those canceled flights, I wondered: What's the best way to handle a sudden flight delay or cancellation? How do I avoid this situation in the future?

Air travel is getting notably worse. Data from the Department of Transportation shows an increase in canceled flights throughout 2024, when compared with the previous two years.

Travel experts explain how to make rebooking flights less painful — and what you can do to ensure your next trip goes smoothly.

Multitask! While standing in line, rebook your flight online

While standing in line, open up the airline app and rebook yourself, says travel reporter Chris Dong.

Most people react to a cancellation by heading straight to the nearest customer service desk and queuing up to rebook their flight. The problem with that approach? Everyone else on your flight is doing that too.

"You have 300 people getting off the plane. There's maybe one, two people trying to help everyone. That clearly is the least efficient way," says travel reporter Chris Dong.

While standing in line, open up the airline app and rebook yourself, he says. There's often a seamless way to get it done, no customer service conversation necessary. And online booking will likely solve your problem much quicker than waiting to get help from an agent.

Try calling the customer service hotline in another language.

If you can't rebook online and need to speak to an agent, think outside the box. Do you speak another language? If so, try calling the number for the airline in that language, Dong says. It can save you time because it's likely less flooded than the English-language line.

See if an agent can help you at the airport lounge.

If you have a travel credit card that gives you lounge access, head there to get one-on-one customer service. "Lounge agents are much more inclined to help you and are usually not as short-staffed," Dong says. "That can get you help quickly."

If you don't already have lounge access, see if you can purchase a day pass on-site. It may be well worth it depending on your flight cost and timeline.

Know what you're entitled to from the airline.

Many major airlines have committed to giving passengers cost-free rebooking, meal vouchers, hotel accommodations, hotel transportation and more.

Most airlines in the U.S. aren't required to compensate you for delays or cancellations unless it's the airline's fault (think maintenance issues or staffing problems).

To find out what you're entitled to, check the Department of Transportation's Airline Cancellation and Delay Dashboard . Many major airlines have committed to giving passengers cost-free rebooking, meal vouchers, hotel accommodations, hotel transportation and more.

Once you know what your airline offers, say, a hotel, you can rest easy about what to do that night — and focus on rebooking for the next day.

Check what your travel insurance covers.

Once you know what your airline will cover, check what your travel insurance will cover. Many credit cards include some travel insurance coverage, which can provide everything from trip cancellation to luggage insurance to any medical needs that might arise en route.

Pro-tip from Eulanda Osagiede , director of operations at Black Travel Alliance and chief operations officer at Black Travel Summit: The next time you buy your travel insurance, pick a plan through an independent company. She recommends Cover For You or Faye , rather than opting into the generic insurance offered by your airline. You'll get better deals, she says.

Choose a flight earlier in the day.

Early morning flights are your best bet to avoid delays or cancellations, Dong says.

If you have flight time options when rebooking or flexibility in your travel schedule, choose the early-morning flight. They're your best bet to avoid delays or cancellations, Dong says.

If you're on the first flight out, there's little chance you'll have to wait for that aircraft coming in from another city because it's likely been sitting at the airport overnight.

Don't let yourself get stranded. Keep moving.

If your airline can't quickly rebook you, look for creative ways to get to your final destination. Buy a one-way ticket on another airline (ask for reimbursement later), skip the flight altogether and take a train or bus, or fly into a nearby city and drive the rest of the way.

"Don't just be stuck," Dong says. "As long as you get to a destination that's closer to you, you're better off. Figure it out when you get there."

Book direct.

Beware of using a third party to book your flights. I bought my family's Hawaii tickets on a third-party site, and when my rebooked Hawaii flight was re-canceled, the third-party site wouldn't help me. What's more, the airline didn't even know the third-party site had told me I was rebooked (because apparently I never was).

"Book direct, always," Dong says, to set yourself up for success and assistance in case of delays or cancellations. "In terms of pricing, there usually shouldn't be a difference."

If you want refunds or flight credits, be nice to your customer service rep.

Your best bet to get a refund from the airline is to do some serious sweet talking, says Eulanda Osagiede, director of operations at Black Travel Alliance and chief operations officer at Black Travel Summit.

If you originally booked a refundable ticket directly with your airline, getting your money back should be no problem. But if, like me, you didn't (oops), your best bet to get that refund is some serious sweet-talking, Osagiede says.

Osagiede says she's gotten flight credits on canceled, non-refundable, zero-flight-credit trips just by being "very nice, very friendly" with the customer service representative on the phone. So don't start yelling at them. Treating reps like the human beings they are can make all the difference.

Avoid non-refundable tickets.

And speaking of non-refundable tickets, avoid them if you can, Osagiede says. Yes, they are cheaper, but they are a risk. They do "not offer refunds or rescheduling, so you're rolling the dice."

As for me, I did eventually get my money back — but not without weeks of emails, phone calls and frustration. Next time, I'll book directly with the airline, get travel insurance and have a backup plan in mind. If nothing else, getting stranded taught me that what's worse than a canceled flight is not knowing what to do next.

This story was edited by Malaka Gharib. The visual editor is Beck Harlan. We'd love to hear from you. Leave us a voicemail at 202-216-9823, or email us at LifeKit@npr.org.

