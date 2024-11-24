© 2024

620 Egan Way Kodiak, AK 99615
907-486-3181

Kodiak Public Broadcasting Corporation is designated a tax-exempt organization under section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. KPBC is located at 620 Egan Way, Kodiak, Alaska. Our federal tax ID number is 23-7422357.

LINK: FCC Online Public File for KMXT
LINK: FCC Online Public File for KODK
LINK: FCC Applications
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Adultery is no longer illegal in New York

By Ayana Archie
Published November 24, 2024 at 11:04 PM AKST
New York Governor Kathy Hochul speaks during a press conference regarding congestion pricing in New York City on November 14, 2024.
Angela Weiss
/
AFP via Getty Images
New York Governor Kathy Hochul speaks during a press conference regarding congestion pricing in New York City on November 14, 2024.

Adultery is no longer a crime in New York.

Gov. Kathy Hochul on Friday signed off on repealing a 1907 law prohibiting the act.

New York's penal law previously said that "a person is guilty of adultery when he engages in sexual intercourse with another person at a time when he has a living spouse, or the other person has a living spouse."

It was considered a Class B misdemeanor, which carries a jail sentence of up to three months.

The New York State Senate called the law "outdated."

Assemblyman Charles Lavine wrote the bill overturning the law. He said 13 people were arrested and charged under the law, while five people were convicted. Though, the numbers may not be completely accurate due to some court records not being easily accessible. The most recent case was in 2010, but it was thrown out.

Copyright 2024 NPR

Tags
NPR Top Stories
Ayana Archie
[Copyright 2024 NPR]