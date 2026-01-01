50th Anniversary Yearbook

We want you to be a part of history! KMXT is putting together a member yearbook featuring photos of current members and photos from our 50 year history.

If you are a member of KMXT, you are invited to submit a photo of yourself or your family to be featured in this special community keepsake. Photos will be displayed yearbook style in a beautifully bound book that will capture this moment in time.

Submit a photo and help us tell the story of KMXT through the people who bring it to life. Whether you’ve been here for decades or just became a member, you belong in this book.

Submit your photo to reserve your copy today. Yearbooks will be $50 for current members, $75 for new and renewing members, and are expected to be in the Fall.