© 2026

620 Egan Way Kodiak, AK 99615
907-486-3181

Kodiak Public Broadcasting Corporation is designated a tax-exempt organization under section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. KPBC is located at 620 Egan Way, Kodiak, Alaska. Our federal tax ID number is 23-7422357.

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50th Anniversary Yearbook

We want you to be a part of history! KMXT is putting together a member yearbook featuring photos of current members and photos from our 50 year history.

If you are a member of KMXT, you are invited to submit a photo of yourself or your family to be featured in this special community keepsake. Photos will be displayed yearbook style in a beautifully bound book that will capture this moment in time.

Submit a photo and help us tell the story of KMXT through the people who bring it to life. Whether you’ve been here for decades or just became a member, you belong in this book.

Submit your photo to reserve your copy today. Yearbooks will be $50 for current members, $75 for new and renewing members, and are expected to be in the Fall.