Once a month

Saints, sinners, fishermen, fox farmers, bars, banyas, eruptions and earthquakes- Kodiak’s history is full of eccentric characters and fascinating events. Way Back in Kodiak brings Kodiak’s history to the air. First-hand accounts, interviews with scholars and elders, and intriguing analysis illuminate unexplored aspects of Kodiak’s history.

Way Back in Kodiak is a monthly radio show, written and produced by historian Anjuli Grantham, former Curator of Collections and Exhibits at the formerly called Baranov Museum (now called the Kodiak History Museum).