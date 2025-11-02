© 2025

620 Egan Way Kodiak, AK 99615
907-486-3181

Kodiak Public Broadcasting Corporation is designated a tax-exempt organization under section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. KPBC is located at 620 Egan Way, Kodiak, Alaska. Our federal tax ID number is 23-7422357.

Placeholder for the Way Back in Kodiak podcast
Way Back in Kodiak
Monthly
Hosted by Pam Foreman

Saints, sinners, fishermen, fox farmers, bars, banyas, eruptions and earthquakes- Kodiak’s history is full of eccentric characters and fascinating events. Way Back in Kodiak brings Kodiak’s history to the air. First-hand accounts, interviews with scholars and elders, and intriguing analysis illuminate unexplored aspects of Kodiak’s history.
Way Back in Kodiak is a monthly radio show, written and produced by historian Anjuli Grantham, formerly the Curator of Collections and Exhibits at the former Baranov Museum (now called the Kodiak History Museum).