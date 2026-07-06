Midday Report: July 06, 2026

Kodiak Public Broadcasting Corporation is designated a tax-exempt organization under section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. KPBC is located at 620 Egan Way, Kodiak, Alaska. Our federal tax ID number is 23-7422357.
Two men in Bethel face a range of felony charges for allegedly running an operation that marketed and sold large amounts of alcohol without a license in the “damp” community. Alaska is celebrating “The Week of Dreams,” a tribute to the state’s rich but little-known history of baseball. And the Great American State Fair is underway, but Alaska s booth is underwhelming.