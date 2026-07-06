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Midday Report

Midday Report: July 06, 2026

By Terry Haines
Published July 6, 2026 at 12:41 PM AKDT
A compilation of images celebrating Alaska's history of baseball and other summer celebrations on the America250-Alaska homepage.
(America250-Alaska)
A compilation of images celebrating Alaska's history of baseball and other summer celebrations on the America250-Alaska homepage.

On today's Midday Report with host Terry Haines:

Two men in Bethel face a range of felony charges for allegedly running an operation that marketed and sold large amounts of alcohol without a license in the “damp” community. Alaska is celebrating “The Week of Dreams,” a tribute to the state’s rich but little-known history of baseball. And the Great American State Fair is underway, but Alaska s booth is underwhelming.

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