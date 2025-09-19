© 2025

KMXT Local Newscast
Midday Report

Midday Report: September 19, 2025

Published September 19, 2025 at 12:38 PM AKDT
Amber Cunningham, Unalakleet.
Megan Gannon
Amber Cunningham, Unalakleet.


In today's Midday Report with host Davis Hovey:

Lawyers are trading arguments in a case challenging the state’s failure to process applications for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program on time. Heat pumps are growing in popularity across the country, including in parts of Alaska. And a group in Unalakleet is bringing traditional dance back to life — after more than a century without it.

