Midday Report: September 16, 2025

Published September 16, 2025 at 12:40 PM AKDT
Unangax̂ dancers
Lucy Bagley, KUCB
Unangax̂ dancers.

In today's Midday Report with host Brian Venua:

Alaskans can expect a La Niña climate pattern this winter. Former Alaska Attorney General Treg Taylor is asking the Alaska Public Offices Commission to exempt him from disclosing who is renting his apartments. And Unangax̂ dance is having something of a renaissance in the Aleutians.


