Midday Report: September 16, 2025

Kodiak Public Broadcasting Corporation is designated a tax-exempt organization under section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. KPBC is located at 620 Egan Way, Kodiak, Alaska. Our federal tax ID number is 23-7422357.
Alaskans can expect a La Niña climate pattern this winter. Former Alaska Attorney General Treg Taylor is asking the Alaska Public Offices Commission to exempt him from disclosing who is renting his apartments. And Unangax̂ dance is having something of a renaissance in the Aleutians.