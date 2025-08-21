© 2025

620 Egan Way Kodiak, AK 99615
907-486-3181

Kodiak Public Broadcasting Corporation is designated a tax-exempt organization under section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. KPBC is located at 620 Egan Way, Kodiak, Alaska. Our federal tax ID number is 23-7422357.

LINK: FCC Online Public File for KMXT
LINK: FCC Online Public File for KODK
LINK: FCC Applications
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
KMXT Local Newscast
Midday Report

Midday Report: August 21, 2025

By Terry Haines
Published August 21, 2025 at 12:52 PM AKDT
Mount Spurr from the south
Wikipedia.
Mount Spurr from the south

In today's Midday Report with host Brian Venua:
Providing healthcare in rural communities can come with a lot of unique challenges. Mt Spurr is no longer expected to erupt in the near future. And the Juneau Assembly voted to kill a proposed ordinance that would have made it easier for police officers to arrest campers in public spaces.

Midday Report
Terry Haines
See stories by Terry Haines
Latest Episodes