KMXT Local Newscast
Midday Report

Midday Report: August 15, 2025

By Terry Haines
Published August 15, 2025 at 12:47 PM AKDT
Suicide Basin

In today's Midday Report with host Terry Haines:
Sitka’s restaurant owners looking to score beer and wine licenses will have to wait– at least for now. After the water receded from this week’s all-time record-breaking glacial outburst flood, Mendenhall Valley residents spent yesterday taking stock of the damage. And Fairbanksans packed a bridge downtown to protest President Donald Trump’s meeting with Russian president Vladimir Putin.

Midday Report KMXT Midday Report
