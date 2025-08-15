Midday Report: August 15, 2025

Kodiak Public Broadcasting Corporation is designated a tax-exempt organization under section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. KPBC is located at 620 Egan Way, Kodiak, Alaska. Our federal tax ID number is 23-7422357.
In today's Midday Report with host Terry Haines: Sitka’s restaurant owners looking to score beer and wine licenses will have to wait– at least for now. After the water receded from this week’s all-time record-breaking glacial outburst flood, Mendenhall Valley residents spent yesterday taking stock of the damage. And Fairbanksans packed a bridge downtown to protest President Donald Trump’s meeting with Russian president Vladimir Putin.