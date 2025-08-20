© 2025

620 Egan Way Kodiak, AK 99615
907-486-3181

Kodiak Public Broadcasting Corporation is designated a tax-exempt organization under section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. KPBC is located at 620 Egan Way, Kodiak, Alaska. Our federal tax ID number is 23-7422357.

LINK: FCC Online Public File for KMXT
LINK: FCC Online Public File for KODK
LINK: FCC Applications
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
KMXT Local Newscast
Midday Report

Midday Report: August 20, 2025

By Terry Haines
Published August 20, 2025 at 1:01 PM AKDT
A plateful of Morchella tomentosa, one of Alaska's most common morels.
Photo credit Adam McCrae
A plateful of Morchella tomentosa, one of Alaska's most common morels.


In today's Midday Report with host Brian Venua:
The Alaska House and Senate met yesterday in Juneau but adjourned in less than a minute. Interior mushroom enthusiasts enjoyed a rich morel harvest. And Alaska Marine Lines will no longer ship electric vehicles or plug-in hybrid vehicles to Alaska or Hawaii.

Tags
Midday Report KMXT Midday Report
Terry Haines
See stories by Terry Haines
Latest Episodes