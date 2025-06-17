© 2025

KMXT Local Newscast
Midday Report

Midday Report June 17 , 2025

By Terry Haines
Published June 17, 2025 at 12:45 PM AKDT
Smoke from wildfires in Canada descended on Skagway, Klukwan and Haines over the weekend, resulting in hazy skies and poor air quality.
Smoke from wildfires in Canada descended on Skagway, Klukwan and Haines over the weekend, resulting in hazy skies and poor air quality.


On today's Midday Report with host Terry Haines:
Smoke from blazes in Canada poured over the Canadian border into eastern Alaska this weekend. Researchers say for the first time, they’ve linked seal deaths in the Bering Sea to the same toxins that cause paralytic shellfish poisoning. And the National Weather Service issued its first-ever heat advisory for Alaska last week.

Terry Haines
