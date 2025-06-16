© 2025

620 Egan Way Kodiak, AK 99615
907-486-3181

Kodiak Public Broadcasting Corporation is designated a tax-exempt organization under section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. KPBC is located at 620 Egan Way, Kodiak, Alaska. Our federal tax ID number is 23-7422357.

LINK: FCC Online Public File for KMXT
LINK: FCC Online Public File for KODK
LINK: FCC Applications
KMXT Local Newscast
Midday Report

Midday Report June 16 , 2025

By Terry Haines
Published June 16, 2025 at 12:36 PM AKDT
Many protesters in Anchorage on Saturday, June 14, 2025, had signs with fish or crabs on them, saying those are the only kinds of kings they want.
Matt Faubion/Alaska Public Media
Many protesters in Anchorage on Saturday, June 14, 2025, had signs with fish or crabs on them, saying those are the only kinds of kings they want.

On today's Midday Report with host Terry Haines:
Alaska state lawmakers introduced a bill on the last day of the legislative session that would ban mining projects in the Bristol Bay watershed – including the controversial Pebble Mine. The national theme was “No Kings” for protests held nationwide Saturday and some of the Alaska protesters added a seafood exception. And why is Juneau the state capitol?

Midday Report KMXT Midday Report
Terry Haines
