Midday Report June 16 , 2025

On today's Midday Report with host Terry Haines: Alaska state lawmakers introduced a bill on the last day of the legislative session that would ban mining projects in the Bristol Bay watershed – including the controversial Pebble Mine. The national theme was “No Kings” for protests held nationwide Saturday and some of the Alaska protesters added a seafood exception. And why is Juneau the state capitol?