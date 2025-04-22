Midday Report April 22, 2025

Kodiak Public Broadcasting Corporation is designated a tax-exempt organization under section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. KPBC is located at 620 Egan Way, Kodiak, Alaska. Our federal tax ID number is 23-7422357.
On today's Midday Report with host Terry Haines: Protesters visited Alaska Congressman Nick Begich’s Anchorage office Monday to object to a plan he voted for that would cut Medicaid. Some federal workers in Juneau were fired again this month after the Supreme Court declined to reverse the Trump administration's efforts to shrink the federal workforce. And Alaska's Governor has ruffled feathers in China.