KMXT Local Newscast
Midday Report

Midday Report April 22, 2025

By Terry Haines
Published April 22, 2025 at 12:44 PM AKDT
Caregivers and other supporters of Medicaid gather on April 21, 2025 in the lobby of Congressman Nick Begich's Anchorage office.
Liz Ruskin/Alaska Public Media
On today's Midday Report with host Terry Haines:
Protesters visited Alaska Congressman Nick Begich’s Anchorage office Monday to object to a plan he voted for that would cut Medicaid. Some federal workers in Juneau were fired again this month after the Supreme Court declined to reverse the Trump administration's efforts to shrink the federal workforce. And Alaska's Governor has ruffled feathers in China.

