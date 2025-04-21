© 2025

Midday Report April 21, 2025

By Terry Haines
Published April 21, 2025 at 12:55 PM AKDT
An aerial view of the Port of Nome.

On today's Midday Report with host Terry Haines:
Gov. Mike Dunleavy has proposed a smaller funding and policy package for schools than the bill he vetoed. In the same week the Port of Nome took a potential $10 million hit in state funding, leaders from across the country met to discuss the future of the western Alaska hub. And short-term tenants on land designated for Sitka’s new public boatyard are going to have to vacate by the end of the summer.

