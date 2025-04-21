Midday Report April 21, 2025

Kodiak Public Broadcasting Corporation is designated a tax-exempt organization under section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. KPBC is located at 620 Egan Way, Kodiak, Alaska. Our federal tax ID number is 23-7422357.
On today's Midday Report with host Terry Haines: Gov. Mike Dunleavy has proposed a smaller funding and policy package for schools than the bill he vetoed. In the same week the Port of Nome took a potential $10 million hit in state funding, leaders from across the country met to discuss the future of the western Alaska hub. And short-term tenants on land designated for Sitka’s new public boatyard are going to have to vacate by the end of the summer.