KMXT Local Newscast
Midday Report

Midday Report April 18, 2025

By Terry Haines
Published April 18, 2025 at 1:04 PM AKDT

On today's Midday Report with host Terry Haines:
Gov. Mike Dunleavy vetoed a closely watched education funding bill yesterday. Police say a kicked-out car window led to a man’s fatal shooting Wednesday night in South Anchorage. And an eruption at Mount Spurr, the closest volcano to Alaska’s population centers, is now less likely, researchers say.

Midday Report
Terry Haines
