Midday Report April 18, 2025

On today's Midday Report with host Terry Haines: Gov. Mike Dunleavy vetoed a closely watched education funding bill yesterday. Police say a kicked-out car window led to a man’s fatal shooting Wednesday night in South Anchorage. And an eruption at Mount Spurr, the closest volcano to Alaska’s population centers, is now less likely, researchers say.