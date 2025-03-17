© 2025

620 Egan Way Kodiak, AK 99615
907-486-3181

Kodiak Public Broadcasting Corporation is designated a tax-exempt organization under section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. KPBC is located at 620 Egan Way, Kodiak, Alaska. Our federal tax ID number is 23-7422357.

KMXT Local Newscast
Midday Report

Midday Report March 17, 2025

By Terry Haines
Published March 17, 2025 at 12:36 PM AKDT
A deckhand aboard Ketchikan's airport ferry watches as tugs maneuver the Inter-Island Ferry Authority's M/V Stikine outside the Ketchikan Shipyard on March 8, 2022.
Eric Stone/KRBD
A deckhand aboard Ketchikan's airport ferry watches as tugs maneuver the Inter-Island Ferry Authority's M/V Stikine outside the Ketchikan Shipyard on March 8, 2022.

On this today's Midday Report with host Terry Haines:
Haines, Alaska, publicly supports Canada’s sovereignty. The powerful Senate Finance committee discussed long deferred maintenance at rural schools. And Alaska’s state development agency says it’s talking with the operator of the Ketchikan Shipyard to resolve a dispute that threatens the
future of the yard.

Terry Haines
