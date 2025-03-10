Midday Report: March 10, 2025

Kodiak Public Broadcasting Corporation is designated a tax-exempt organization under section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. KPBC is located at 620 Egan Way, Kodiak, Alaska. Our federal tax ID number is 23-7422357.
On today's Midday Report with host Davis Hovey: Data collection from National Weather Service's weather balloons in Kotzebue are abruptly ended, subsistence is changing in the Arctic with salmon and humpback whales moving further north, a presentation on the sustainability of the Permanent Fund Dividend, and the first dog death reported in this year's Iditarod as teams go through Grayling for the second time.
Davis Hovey was first drawn to Alaska by the opportunity to work for a radio station in a remote, unique place like Nome. More than 7 years later he has spent most of his career reporting on climate change and research, fisheries, local government, Alaska Native communities and so much more.