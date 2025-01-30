Midday Report: January 30, 2025

Kodiak Public Broadcasting Corporation is designated a tax-exempt organization under section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. KPBC is located at 620 Egan Way, Kodiak, Alaska. Our federal tax ID number is 23-7422357.
On today's Midday Report with Host Terry Haines: Renewable energy projects across the country are in limbo after the Trump administration placed a 90-day hold on funding. The Sitka Assembly will invite a Kodiak-based company to bid on the operation of a new, publicly-funded marine haulout. And seven school districts in rural Alaska are trying something new to help revamp education.