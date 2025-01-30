© 2025

620 Egan Way Kodiak, AK 99615
907-486-3181

Kodiak Public Broadcasting Corporation is designated a tax-exempt organization under section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. KPBC is located at 620 Egan Way, Kodiak, Alaska. Our federal tax ID number is 23-7422357.

LINK: FCC Online Public File for KMXT
LINK: FCC Online Public File for KODK
LINK: FCC Applications
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
KMXT Local Newscast
Midday Report

Midday Report: January 30, 2025

By Terry Haines
Published January 30, 2025 at 12:46 PM AKST
A solar array in Kotzebue.
(Kotzebue Electric Association)
A solar array in Kotzebue.

On today's Midday Report with Host Terry Haines:
Renewable energy projects across the country are in limbo after the Trump administration placed a 90-day hold on funding. The Sitka Assembly will invite a Kodiak-based company to bid on the operation of a new, publicly-funded marine haulout. And seven school districts in rural Alaska are trying something new to help revamp education.

Midday Report
Terry Haines
See stories by Terry Haines
Latest Episodes