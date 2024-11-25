© 2024

KMXT Local Newscast
Midday Report

Midday Report: Nov. 25, 2024

By Terry Haines
Published November 25, 2024 at 12:40 PM AKST
A Cook Inlet beluga whale swimming with a calf.
Chris Garner/Joint Base Elmendorf–Richardson

A Cook Inlet beluga whale swimming with a calf.

On today's Midday Report with host Terry Haines:


People can now view a livestream feed of Cook Inlet beluga whales swimming in the Kenai River. More and more people are combining opioids with stimulants. And the U.S. Senate has been working late into the night to vote on President Biden’s nominees for federal judgeships before he leaves office.
