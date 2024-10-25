Midday Report: October 25, 2024

Kodiak Public Broadcasting Corporation is designated a tax-exempt organization under section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. KPBC is located at 620 Egan Way, Kodiak, Alaska. Our federal tax ID number is 23-7422357.
After three months on the job, the Haines’ borough clerk was let go at the Oct. 22 Haines Borough Assembly meeting. Ketchikan will remain federally designated as an urban community, at least for now. And recovery efforts continue in Kotzebue, after a storm and severe flooding Tuesday night.