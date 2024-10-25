© 2024

620 Egan Way Kodiak, AK 99615
907-486-3181

Kodiak Public Broadcasting Corporation is designated a tax-exempt organization under section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. KPBC is located at 620 Egan Way, Kodiak, Alaska. Our federal tax ID number is 23-7422357.

LINK: FCC Online Public File for KMXT
LINK: FCC Online Public File for KODK
LINK: FCC Applications
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
KMXT Local Newscast
Midday Report

Midday Report: October 25, 2024

By Terry Haines
Published October 25, 2024 at 12:38 PM AKDT
Flooding near Kotzebue’s lagoon on Oct. 22, 2024
(Courtesy Micheal Andrew Gudmundson)
Flooding near Kotzebue’s lagoon on Oct. 22, 2024

On today's Midday Report with host Terry Haines:


After three months on the job, the Haines’ borough clerk was let go at the Oct. 22 Haines Borough Assembly meeting. Ketchikan will remain federally designated as an urban community, at least for now. And recovery efforts continue in Kotzebue, after a storm and severe flooding Tuesday night.
Tags
Midday Report KMXT Midday Report
Terry Haines
See stories by Terry Haines
Latest Episodes