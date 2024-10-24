Midday Report: October 24, 2024

Kodiak Public Broadcasting Corporation is designated a tax-exempt organization under section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. KPBC is located at 620 Egan Way, Kodiak, Alaska. Our federal tax ID number is 23-7422357.
The Northwest Arctic community of Kotzebue is starting recovery efforts after a coastal storm caused widespread flooding. Ketchikan has introduced a free program that emphasizes preventative care. And pumpkins and planes took to the skies last Saturday for an unusual fall-time celebration.