© 2024

620 Egan Way Kodiak, AK 99615
907-486-3181

Kodiak Public Broadcasting Corporation is designated a tax-exempt organization under section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. KPBC is located at 620 Egan Way, Kodiak, Alaska. Our federal tax ID number is 23-7422357.

LINK: FCC Online Public File for KMXT
LINK: FCC Online Public File for KODK
LINK: FCC Applications
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
KMXT Local Newscast
Midday Report

Midday Report: October 24, 2024

By Terry Haines
Published October 24, 2024 at 1:08 PM AKDT
A pumpkin falls from an airplane at the Kenai Pumpkin Drop on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2024.
(Hunter Morrison/KDLL)
A pumpkin falls from an airplane at the Kenai Pumpkin Drop on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2024.

On today's Midday Report with host Terry Haines:

The Northwest Arctic community of Kotzebue is starting recovery efforts after a coastal storm caused widespread flooding. Ketchikan has introduced a free program that emphasizes preventative care. And pumpkins and planes took to the skies last Saturday for an unusual fall-time celebration.
Midday Report
Terry Haines
See stories by Terry Haines
Latest Episodes