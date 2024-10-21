© 2024

Midday Report: October 21, 2024

By Terry Haines
Published October 21, 2024 at 12:44 PM AKDT
Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska) addresses the Alaska Federation of Natives Convention on Oct. 19, 2024.
(Matt Faubion/Alaska Public Media)
On today's Midday Report with host Terry Haines:


Water levels on Juneau’s Mendenhall Lake and River are returning to normal following a moderate glacial outburst flood. Senators Sullivan and Murkowski addressed the Alaska Federation of Native Convention last week. And Ketchikan estimates it spent about eight million dollars last year to accommodate cruise ship passengers.

