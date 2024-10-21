Midday Report: October 21, 2024

Kodiak Public Broadcasting Corporation is designated a tax-exempt organization under section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. KPBC is located at 620 Egan Way, Kodiak, Alaska. Our federal tax ID number is 23-7422357.
Water levels on Juneau’s Mendenhall Lake and River are returning to normal following a moderate glacial outburst flood. Senators Sullivan and Murkowski addressed the Alaska Federation of Native Convention last week. And Ketchikan estimates it spent about eight million dollars last year to accommodate cruise ship passengers.