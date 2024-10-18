Midday Report: October 18, 2024

Kodiak Public Broadcasting Corporation is designated a tax-exempt organization under section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. KPBC is located at 620 Egan Way, Kodiak, Alaska. Our federal tax ID number is 23-7422357.
Subsistence has taken center stage at the Alaska Federation of Natives Conference. The Soldotna Seed Library allows folks to check out seeds adapted to Alaska's climate. And Wrangellites gathered on a beach earlier this month to watch a rescued and rehabilitated seal get released back into her natural habitat.