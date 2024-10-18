© 2024

KMXT Local Newscast
Midday Report

Midday Report: October 18, 2024

By Terry Haines
Published October 18, 2024 at 12:43 PM AKDT
The Soldotna Seed Library allows people to check out locally adapted and commercially packaged seeds, free of charge.
Hunter Morrison/KDLL

On today's Midday Report with host Terry Haines:


Subsistence has taken center stage at the Alaska Federation of Natives Conference. The Soldotna Seed Library allows folks to check out seeds adapted to Alaska's climate. And Wrangellites gathered on a beach earlier this month to watch a rescued and rehabilitated seal get released back into her natural habitat.
Latest Episodes