KMXT Local Newscast
Midday Report

Midday Report: October 16, 2024

By Terry Haines
Published October 16, 2024 at 12:38 PM AKDT
Skagway's historic Red Onion Saloon.
On today's Midday Report with host Terry Haines:



The state of Alaska has asked a court to dismiss a lawsuit by eight young Alaskans arguing that a North Slope natural gas pipeline would violate the state constitution. Sitka’s Indigenous Peoples Day celebration was a feast for the senses, and a rich lesson in what it means to be a contemporary Lingít person. And Skagway’s historic Red Onion Saloon is changing hands.

