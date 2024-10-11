Midday Report: October 11, 2024

Kodiak Public Broadcasting Corporation is designated a tax-exempt organization under section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. KPBC is located at 620 Egan Way, Kodiak, Alaska. Our federal tax ID number is 23-7422357.
Candidates running for Alaska’s U.S. House seat debated in Anchorage, with stark differences on abortion rights, presidential elections, and personal style. This year’s second glacial outburst flood could be on the way in Juneau. And Palmer's new manager will get a payout after resigning 53 days into the job.