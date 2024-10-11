© 2024

KMXT Local Newscast
Midday Report

Midday Report: October 11, 2024

By Terry Haines
Published October 11, 2024 at 12:48 PM AKDT
U.S. House Republican challenger Nick Begich III and Congresswoman Mary Peltola, a Democrat, presented their views Thursday at Debate for the State at Alaska Public Media.
(Matt Faubion/Alaska Public Media)
On today's Midday Report with host Terry Haines:


Candidates running for Alaska’s U.S. House seat debated in Anchorage, with stark differences on abortion rights, presidential elections, and personal style. This year’s second glacial outburst flood could be on the way in Juneau. And Palmer's new manager will get a payout after resigning 53 days into the job.

