KMXT Local Newscast
Midday Report

Midday Report: September 19, 2024

By Terry Haines
Published September 19, 2024 at 12:47 PM AKDT
Soldiers provide security on a ridgeline on Shemya Island, on Sept. 13, 2024.
(Brandon Vasquez/U.S. Army)
Soldiers provide security on a ridgeline on Shemya Island, on Sept. 13, 2024.

On today's Midday Report with host Terry Haines:


The U.S. Army has deployed soldiers to an air station on Shemya Island in the Aleutians, about 280 miles from Russia. The federal government has awarded money to the ferry system that will completely fund the replacement for the Tustumena. And the federal government plans to withhold nearly $17.5 million in grant funds after it says the state underfunded some Alaska school districts.

