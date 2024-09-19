Midday Report: September 19, 2024

Kodiak Public Broadcasting Corporation is designated a tax-exempt organization under section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. KPBC is located at 620 Egan Way, Kodiak, Alaska. Our federal tax ID number is 23-7422357.
The U.S. Army has deployed soldiers to an air station on Shemya Island in the Aleutians, about 280 miles from Russia. The federal government has awarded money to the ferry system that will completely fund the replacement for the Tustumena. And the federal government plans to withhold nearly $17.5 million in grant funds after it says the state underfunded some Alaska school districts.