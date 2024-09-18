Midday Report: September 18, 2024

Kodiak Public Broadcasting Corporation is designated a tax-exempt organization under section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. KPBC is located at 620 Egan Way, Kodiak, Alaska. Our federal tax ID number is 23-7422357.
On today's Midday Report with host Terry Haines: The U.S. Coast Guard spotted four Russian Navy vessels on Sunday, off Point Hope on the North Slope. It’s the 200 year anniversary of the first Russian Orthodox Bishop of Alaska’s arrival in the state. Alaska’s U.S. senators split their votes on a bill that would provide federal protection and guarantee insurance coverage for in vitro fertilization.