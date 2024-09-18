© 2024

620 Egan Way Kodiak, AK 99615
907-486-3181

Kodiak Public Broadcasting Corporation is designated a tax-exempt organization under section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. KPBC is located at 620 Egan Way, Kodiak, Alaska. Our federal tax ID number is 23-7422357.

LINK: FCC Online Public File for KMXT
LINK: FCC Online Public File for KODK
LINK: FCC Applications
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Click here for more info on the 2024 Adult Spelling Bee
KMXT Local Newscast
Midday Report

Midday Report: September 18, 2024

By Terry Haines
Published September 18, 2024 at 12:37 PM AKDT
The crew of U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Stratton (WMSL 752) encountered and shadowed four Russian Federation Navy (RFN) vessels 57 miles northwest of Point Hope.
(U.S. Coast Guard courtesy photo)
The crew of U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Stratton (WMSL 752) encountered and shadowed four Russian Federation Navy (RFN) vessels 57 miles northwest of Point Hope.

On today's Midday Report with host Terry Haines:
The U.S. Coast Guard spotted four Russian Navy vessels on Sunday, off Point Hope on the North Slope. It’s the 200 year anniversary of the first Russian Orthodox Bishop of Alaska’s arrival in the state. Alaska’s U.S. senators split their votes on a bill that would provide federal protection and guarantee insurance coverage for in vitro fertilization.

Tags
Midday Report KMXT Midday Report
Terry Haines
See stories by Terry Haines
Latest Episodes