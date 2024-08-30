© 2024

Midday Report: August 30, 2024

By Terry Haines
Published August 30, 2024 at 12:43 PM AKDT
The Qawalangin Tribe of Unalaska held their 26th annual Camp Qungaayux̂ earlier this month.

On today's Midday Report with host Terry Haines: A working group in Petersburg hopes information from newly-installed weather stations can eventually be used to build a landslide warning system. A project to map permafrost thaw and erosion could help communities adapt. And the Qawalangin Tribe of Unalaska held its 27th annual culture camp for a week at the end of July.

