Midday Report: August 28, 2024

Kodiak Public Broadcasting Corporation is designated a tax-exempt organization under section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. KPBC is located at 620 Egan Way, Kodiak, Alaska. Our federal tax ID number is 23-7422357.
On today's Midday Report with host Terry Haines: Teams of scientists, engineers and meteorologists continue their work assessing the steep hillside in Ketchikan following Sunday's fatal landslide. United States Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland has finalized a decision to maintain protections for “D-1” lands. And Petersburg’s Little Norway Festival was marshaled in by a horde of vikings and valkyries.