KMXT Local Newscast
Midday Report

Midday Report: August 28, 2024

By Terry Haines
Published August 28, 2024 at 12:43 PM AKDT
Brandi Thynes leads the youngest Norwegian dancers during their last practice at Petersburg’s Fishermen’s Memorial, outside of the Son’s of Norway Hall on May 10, 2024.
(Photo: Hannah Flor/KFSK)
Brandi Thynes leads the youngest Norwegian dancers during their last practice at Petersburg’s Fishermen’s Memorial, outside of the Son’s of Norway Hall on May 10, 2024.

On today's Midday Report with host Terry Haines: Teams of scientists, engineers and meteorologists continue their work assessing the steep hillside in Ketchikan following Sunday's fatal landslide. United States Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland has finalized a decision to maintain protections for “D-1” lands. And Petersburg’s Little Norway Festival was marshaled in by a horde of vikings and valkyries.

Terry Haines
