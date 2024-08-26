Midday Report: August 26, 2024

Kodiak Public Broadcasting Corporation is designated a tax-exempt organization under section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. KPBC is located at 620 Egan Way, Kodiak, Alaska. Our federal tax ID number is 23-7422357.
On today's Midday Report with host Terry Haines: A trial is set to begin today in a fight over whether the parent companies of two Alaska grocery chains can merge. Emergency crews are responding to a large landslide that killed one person and destroyed several houses in Ketchikan yesterday. And the siblings of a man who was shot and killed by law enforcement in Juneau last month say they’re still waiting for answers.