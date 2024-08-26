© 2024

Midday Report: August 26, 2024

By Terry Haines
Published August 26, 2024 at 12:40 PM AKDT
Houses on Second Avenue destroyed by the landslide. August 25, 2024
(Jack Darrell/KRBD)
Houses on Second Avenue destroyed by the landslide. August 25, 2024

On today's Midday Report with host Terry Haines: A trial is set to begin today in a fight over whether the parent companies of two Alaska grocery chains can merge. Emergency crews are responding to a large landslide that killed one person and destroyed several houses in Ketchikan yesterday. And the siblings of a man who was shot and killed by law enforcement in Juneau last month say they’re still waiting for answers.




Terry Haines
Latest Episodes