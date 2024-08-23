© 2024

KMXT Local Newscast
Midday Report

Midday Report: August 23, 2024

By Terry Haines
Published August 23, 2024 at 12:36 PM AKDT
Alaska Department of Public Safety Commissioner James Cockrell speaks to reporters about assault charges brought against two state troopers during a press conference on Thursday, August 15, 2024 in Anchorage, Alaska.
(Wesley Early/Alaska Public Media)
Alaska Department of Public Safety Commissioner James Cockrell speaks to reporters about assault charges brought against two state troopers during a press conference on Thursday, August 15, 2024 in Anchorage,Alaska.

On today's Midday Report with host Terry Haines: The union that represents Alaska’s public safety employees is criticizing comments made by the Department of Public Safety commissioner about two Soldotna-based troopers. Senator Murkowski cut the ribbon on a new cabin in the Tongass. And the license plate bill to end all license plate bills.

