Kodiak Recovery Meetings
A relatively up-to-date list of recovery meetings on the road system.
Updated 2/25/26
KODIAK SUPPORT GROUPS & RECOVERY MEETINGS
Free. Confidential. Everyone welcome.
MONDAY
AA Nooners — 12:00 pm — Brother Francis Shelter (401 Thorsheim)
Island Strong (Peer Support – Virtual) — 3:00 pm — Zoom — Questions: (907) 486-PEER
KAMP “Weight & Sea” Wellness Group — 6:00 pm — 412 W. Marine Way
AA Open Ears — 8:00 pm — Brother Francis Shelter
TUESDAY
AA Nooners — 12:00 pm — Brother Francis Shelter
AA Women’s Meeting — 5:00 pm — Brother Francis Shelter
Narcotics Anonymous (NA) — 7:00 pm — Brother Francis Shelter
Zoom: 838-9669-9808 | Password: 071840
WEDNESDAY
AA Morning Reprieve — 9:00 am — Kodiak Reentry Office (1914 Mill Bay Rd)
AA Nooners — 12:00 pm — Brother Francis Shelter
SMART Recovery (Virtual) — 6:00 pm — Zoom: 831 722 3938
Questions: 907-942-5905 | partnersrecoverynavigators@gmail.com
AA Rule 62 — 8:00 pm — Brother Francis Shelter
THURSDAY
AA Nooners — 12:00 pm — Brother Francis Shelter
Tessa’s NA Meeting — 6:00 pm — Kodiak Reentry (1914 Mill Bay Rd)
AA Big Book Study — 8:00 pm — St. James Episcopal (421 Thorsheim)
FRIDAY
AA Nooners — 12:00 pm — Brother Francis Shelter
SMART Recovery (In-person) — 12:00 pm — Kodiak Reentry Office (1914 Mill Bay Rd)
Kodiak Area Mentor Program (KAMP) — 6:00 pm — 412 Marine Way (above AT&T)
Food & childcare provided
AA Don’t Give Up — 6:30 pm — St. Paul Lutheran (3077 E Rezanof)
SATURDAY
AA Nooners — 12:00 pm — Brother Francis Shelter
Narcotics Anonymous (NA) — 7:00 pm — Brother Francis Shelter
Zoom: 838-9669-9808 | Password: 071840
Kodiak Clean Crew NA Meeting — 8:00–9:00 pm — Brother Francis Shelter
(Bottom floor, around back)
SUNDAY
AA Primary Purpose — 6:30 pm — St. Paul Lutheran (3077 E Rezanof)
Need help finding the right group? Call/text: (907) 486-PEER