© 2026

620 Egan Way Kodiak, AK 99615
907-486-3181

Kodiak Public Broadcasting Corporation is designated a tax-exempt organization under section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. KPBC is located at 620 Egan Way, Kodiak, Alaska. Our federal tax ID number is 23-7422357.

LINK: FCC Online Public File for KMXT
LINK: FCC Online Public File for KODK
LINK: FCC Applications
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

LIVE UPDATES

Kodiak Recovery Meetings

Published February 25, 2026 at 1:01 PM AKST

A relatively up-to-date list of recovery meetings on the road system.

Updated 2/25/26

Link Copied
Posted February 25, 2026 at 1:02 PM AKST

KODIAK SUPPORT GROUPS & RECOVERY MEETINGS
Free. Confidential. Everyone welcome.

MONDAY

AA Nooners — 12:00 pm — Brother Francis Shelter (401 Thorsheim)
Island Strong (Peer Support – Virtual) — 3:00 pm — Zoom — Questions: (907) 486-PEER
KAMP “Weight & Sea” Wellness Group — 6:00 pm — 412 W. Marine Way
AA Open Ears — 8:00 pm — Brother Francis Shelter

TUESDAY

AA Nooners — 12:00 pm — Brother Francis Shelter
AA Women’s Meeting — 5:00 pm — Brother Francis Shelter
Narcotics Anonymous (NA) — 7:00 pm — Brother Francis Shelter
Zoom: 838-9669-9808 | Password: 071840

WEDNESDAY

AA Morning Reprieve — 9:00 am — Kodiak Reentry Office (1914 Mill Bay Rd)
AA Nooners — 12:00 pm — Brother Francis Shelter
SMART Recovery (Virtual) — 6:00 pm — Zoom: 831 722 3938
Questions: 907-942-5905 | partnersrecoverynavigators@gmail.com
AA Rule 62 — 8:00 pm — Brother Francis Shelter

THURSDAY

AA Nooners — 12:00 pm — Brother Francis Shelter
Tessa’s NA Meeting — 6:00 pm — Kodiak Reentry (1914 Mill Bay Rd)
AA Big Book Study — 8:00 pm — St. James Episcopal (421 Thorsheim)

FRIDAY

AA Nooners — 12:00 pm — Brother Francis Shelter
SMART Recovery (In-person) — 12:00 pm — Kodiak Reentry Office (1914 Mill Bay Rd)
Kodiak Area Mentor Program (KAMP) — 6:00 pm — 412 Marine Way (above AT&T)
Food & childcare provided
AA Don’t Give Up — 6:30 pm — St. Paul Lutheran (3077 E Rezanof)

SATURDAY

AA Nooners — 12:00 pm — Brother Francis Shelter
Narcotics Anonymous (NA) — 7:00 pm — Brother Francis Shelter
Zoom: 838-9669-9808 | Password: 071840
Kodiak Clean Crew NA Meeting — 8:00–9:00 pm — Brother Francis Shelter
(Bottom floor, around back)

SUNDAY

AA Primary Purpose — 6:30 pm — St. Paul Lutheran (3077 E Rezanof)

Need help finding the right group? Call/text: (907) 486-PEER