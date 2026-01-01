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Talk of the Rock
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Island Byways
Galley Tables
Talks Around the Farm Table
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2026 Kodiak Feud
Island Events
2026 Kodiak Feud
© 2026
620 Egan Way Kodiak, AK 99615
907-486-3181
Kodiak Public Broadcasting Corporation is designated a tax-exempt organization under section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. KPBC is located at 620 Egan Way, Kodiak, Alaska. Our federal tax ID number is 23-7422357.
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Home
About
Mission and Ethics
Contact
Local and Federal Funding Info
Employment Opportunities
KMXT Staff, Volunteers, and Boards
Mission and Ethics
Contact
Local and Federal Funding Info
Employment Opportunities
KMXT Staff, Volunteers, and Boards
News
Arts & Culture
Coast Guard
Communities
Economy
Education
Elections
Environment
Fisheries
Government & Politics
Health & Science
Public Safety
Mabuhay Sa Alaska
Arts & Culture
Coast Guard
Communities
Economy
Education
Elections
Environment
Fisheries
Government & Politics
Health & Science
Public Safety
Mabuhay Sa Alaska
Support
Become a Member!
Ways to Support KMXT
Business Support/Underwriting
Current Underwriters
Merch Store
Connect a Friend - Gift Memberships
Update Your Recurring Donation
Future Proof: KMXT Fall Fund Drive
KPBC Endowment Fund
Become a Member!
Ways to Support KMXT
Business Support/Underwriting
Current Underwriters
Merch Store
Connect a Friend - Gift Memberships
Update Your Recurring Donation
Future Proof: KMXT Fall Fund Drive
KPBC Endowment Fund
Schedule
KMXT & HD1
KODK 90.7 Schedule
HD2 Schedule
HD3 Schedule
KMXT & HD1
KODK 90.7 Schedule
HD2 Schedule
HD3 Schedule
Emergency Info
Local Programs
Midday Report
KMXT Weekly Wrap
Talk of the Rock
Alaska Fisheries Report
Island Byways
Galley Tables
Talks Around the Farm Table
Midday Report
KMXT Weekly Wrap
Talk of the Rock
Alaska Fisheries Report
Island Byways
Galley Tables
Talks Around the Farm Table
Community Calendar
Island Events
2026 Kodiak Feud
Island Events
2026 Kodiak Feud
Kodiak Moments Calendar 2027
KMXT's 2027 Kodiak Moments Photo Submission
Photo Tips
3 photo limit per person - Please send the highest resolution version of the photo you have - Photos must be landscape - No watermarks on the photos
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Please name your file with your initials plus number 1,2, or 3. Example: KV1
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*
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Photo Descriptions
*
Example: KV1 : "Morning on Pillar", October 2025
I confirm that I am the photographer of the photos submitted and I give consent to KMXT to use these photos in the 2027 calendar with credit if they are selected.
*
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