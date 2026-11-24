Winter is off to a slow start across most of Alaska.

Alaskans can blame the strongest El Niño on record for temperatures being far above normal and a lack of sea ice that would usually act as a barrier to large storms.

And while National Weather Service climate researcher Brian Brettschneider says Thursday night's "quick burst" snowfall in Anchorage was unusual, it wasn't part of a bigger trend.

Listen to the interview at the link above. The following transcript has been lightly edited for length and clarity.

Brian Brettschneider: No, there's nothing to read into this latest storm in Anchorage and to try to wrap that into a larger picture. It was rather unusual. We don't usually see two-, and even in some cases, three-inch per hour snowfall rates very frequently in Anchorage. You know, maybe once every year, two or three, even. Usually when it does happen, it's really light, fluffy snow that's accumulating fast, in large part because it's so low density. This was what we call high-density snow, high water content snow, that was also piling up really fast. So that was pretty uncommon.

Casey Grove: I'm curious, if there are any implications with El Niño, would it have been in the fact that it we we got some snow pretty late in the season, really ... and then we had this warm up, and it melted, and then we got this this quick burst. I think somebody described it to me as they felt like they had had whiplash. Is there anything connected to El Niño with that?

BB: So El Niño winters are, for the most part, dry for Anchorage and all points northward. Pretty strong signal historically for dry. It's generally wet right along the coast, so like Seward, Prince William Sound, and then down through Southeast. But as soon as you get over that first range of mountains, it's historically quite dry in El Niño winters and quite warm more times than not from the central mainland eastward and southward. So warm spells in El Niño winters are very common, so I would not at all be surprised if we got snow and then we got in the 40s and had melting and wind, and it was kind of sloppy, and then maybe a little bit of snow here and there. And you're either going to get snow or you're going to get ice. So most people I know prefer snow over ice, but I guess if you're one of those people that likes ice, this is probably going to be a good winter for you.

CG: I don't know anybody that likes the ice more than snow. In terms of the rest of the winter outlook, what should we expect?

BB: Well, you should expect warm, right? So as we're recording, statewide, it's been above-normal temperatures, I think for 30 days in a row, and the next week, two weeks, four weeks, all look warmer than normal. So don't be surprised if that extended to 50, 60 days in a row.

Possibly, you know, we could drop below normal a day or two here and there, but our one-month outlooks and our three-month outlooks are all warm, and decidedly warm. So sometimes those are wrong. They were wrong in July. They were wrong a couple times last year, but there's a higher-than-normal confidence that they won't be wrong this time.

CG: What about sea ice and late fall, early winter storms that hit Western Alaska. Are we still in that period where we would expect those storms? And what's the sea ice doing? Of course, knowing that that can be a natural barrier to those storms.

BB: Yeah, so, of course, fall is a stormy season for for the west coast of Alaska. So is the winter. Winter actually is probably a little stormier than fall. But like you said, because the coastline gets armored and shore-fast ice, we worry less about erosion. You still have flooding from the tide but less coastal erosion.

You know, we are running now behind in the in the Bering Sea on sea ice. It was actually a cool summer, and sea ice hung around more than has in recent years in the Chukchi and Beaufort Seas north of the North Slope, and that's continued to build in down the Chukchi.

But the ice we would normally expect to start forming in the Bering Sea really hasn't. It's kind of come and gone a little bit along the coast in a few spots. But anytime now we get a southerly wind, a southeasterly wind, it just breaks it up and melts it out. And so, also with warmer sea surface temperatures in that area, it's going to be a little bit harder for it to freeze up. El Niño winters typically have a strong southerly flow, and so that's also going to make it hard to supply enough cold air to get ice to freeze, so it's not really promising at the moment for sea ice in the short term along the Bering Sea coast.