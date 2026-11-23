Alaska's Democratic Senator-elect Mary Peltola says she's looking forward, not back.

But to say Peltola won a contentious, hard-fought campaign would be an understatement. The race included allegations that operatives aligned with her campaign recruited a spoiler candidate. The controversy prompted a federal lawsuit and criminal investigations.

In her first sit-down interview since she was declared the victor, Peltola says she had nothing to do with recruiting a spoiler candidate and that she won the race by connecting with Alaskans to hear their priorities and concerns.

Listen to the interview at the link above. The following transcript has been lightly edited for length and clarity.

U.S. Sen.-elect Mary Peltola: So much travel, and that was the highlight of the whole endeavor. That's the upside of it, and it made up for the more challenging parts of the campaign, because Alaskans are just so cool and real and sincere and genuine, and just feeling the realness just was so exciting and fun.

Casey Grove: Yeah. I do want to be more forward-looking with this interview, but there are some loose ends that we wanted to talk about from the campaign, and you mentioned some of the challenges and a lot of the media attention. A lot of that was focused on Dan J. Sullivan of Petersburg and whether or not he had been recruited by your folks or people aligned with your campaign. And you've said that you didn't know anything about that recruitment. Is that right?

MP: I had no knowledge whatsoever. I still know nothing about it.

CG: Gov. Dunleavy said on (Nov. 19) on Newsmax that he's looking into whether or not to certify the election. What do you think about that?

MP: Oh, I don't think anything about that. Alaskans have spoken loud and clear. There's a process. I believe in the rule of law, and I won by over 50%. The spread was over 12,500 votes. In Alaska, that could be considered a landslide. So I don't think there's any confusion, and Alaskans have just been really clear they're ready for change.

CG: Nonetheless, I do think that you'll face obstacles? I mean, apparently there are criminal investigations ongoing still, and I think the lawsuit sounds like it's on its way out. But I think technically is still with the (U.S.) Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals. Do you think that you'll face obstacles in in those things?

MP: Again, I just find this more distraction. It was a distraction during the campaign, and I think it's a intentional distraction now.

(Editor's note: The Alaska Division of Elections announced shortly after this interview that it had certified the 2026 General Election.)

CG: You mentioned putting an office together, getting your staff together, and I've heard rumors, I don't know if they're public yet, about who your chief of staff will be.

MP: They're all true.

CG: They're all true. Can you tell me who that's going to be?

MP: Raina Thiele.

CG: OK.

MP: Yeah.

CG: And why her?

MP: A lot of Alaskans know Raina already. She's worked in the Obama administration. She worked in the Biden administration. I got to know her when she was working in the Department of Interior, and I was at the Kuskokwim (River) Inter-Tribal Fish Commission. She really worked to make sure that (the) Katie John (decision) was upheld, that rural subsistence preference is honored, and I just have a tremendous amount of respect for Raina.

She has been in D.C. for a number of years, and she is so highly regarded around the state, and so many people know her. And she's Alaska-born and raised and has worked for the entire state in the past. So she really, I think, comes with a lot of expertise and experience and intellect.

Matt Faubion / Alaska Public Media Alaska Public Media's Casey Grove and Liz Ruskin (left) talk with U.S. Sen.-elect Mary Pelota (right) while Peltola staffer Bryce Cluff watches on Nov. 23, 2026.

CG: I'm visualizing, you go to Washington D.C. you've got your office in order, you've got your staff. You sit down at your desk. What's the first thing you want to do?

MP: I would like to see the the Magnuson-Stevens (Fishery Conservation and Management) Act reauthorized. It's been over 20 years since that bill was reauthorized, and a lot has changed in the last 20 years. This has been a discussion for a very long time. This is nothing new. I think it's really important that we honor the will of the people.

I think there was a resounding message sent that the healthcare is too expensive. Many, many families are really struggling to afford healthcare and have access to healthcare. I think we need to restore the ACA (Affordable Care Act) tax credits.

I think a lot of Alaskans are feeling crushed under these really high gas prices and oil prices. I think reinstating the child tax credit is a good place to start. That's real money, and it's real help for things like gas and food for people with families.

I think it is really important that we get out of the war in Iran. I think that getting out of the war in Iran is the first step to to bringing down our gas and oil prices. We've got to get that Strait of Hormuz opened.

CG: That's all on the first day, though?

MP: Oh yeah, just the first half of the first day, right?

CG: OK.

MP: No, these are all priorities, and Alaskans are well accustomed to juggling, you know, walking and chewing gum and watching a number of different, you know, bird dogging multiple things. But yeah, I mean, those are just top of mind things. There's so much.

CG: Yeah. Yeah, for sure. And I guess part of that is getting your staff in order. How are you going to approach that? Are you looking at a mix of Alaskans and Senate pros, people that have been in that line of work before?

MP: Yes, and we're really serious about hiring Alaskans, and I'm so happy with the person at the top being Alaskan. We have over 100 resumes that we're looking at from Alaskans who are interested in working either on the state level or in D.C., and of course making sure we have people who are experts in Senate procedure. It's different even from the House side of the Congress, so it's a unique place.

CG: Yeah, I imagine there's some learning still, even though you've been to D.C. before. And I guess speaking of that, my understanding from how you put together your congressional office was that you had some Republican staffers or folks that had worked with Republicans in the past. Are you thinking differently about that this time around?

MP: No. It's always so interesting when people ask me about the partisan stuff, because it doesn't occur to me until you ask me. Of course, we want Republicans and independents and Democrats. Alaska has 12% Democrats. It's actually 11.7% Democrats. So there would be no circumstance where it would be just Democrats.

CG: I guess I wonder, based on that experience from having been there before and the makeup of your staff at that time, were there things that you learned from that that you would do differently now?

MP: Oh, so many things. You know, I came in a special (election), as you remember, in the 117th (U.S. Congress), and so I really was serious about continuing the work of (former U.S. Rep.) Don Young, and I asked his chief of staff to come back, and that was, of course, not very long after the insurrection, and I just really underestimated how deep, how deeply visceral the partisanship was in Washington, D.C.

I had come from the (Alaska) Legislature 14 years before that, before social media, before the MAGA movement, before we were in what feels like a civil war, slow-burning civil war.

So I just was unprepared for that, and then the cascading effects of that. But I really am proud of the work that we did in the 117th and 118th Congress under the circumstances that we found ourselves in. Failing forward is one way to look at it, but lessons learned, and it was a good experience and a good learning experience. And I was able to take what I learned in those two years and really use that experience and reflect on it and think, "How can we make this better? How can we do better for Alaska?"

CG: Can you tell us who you're going to vote for to be majority leader?

MP: I don't know. You know, I'm looking forward to getting to orientation. As you know, they just called the race not long ago, and I was not a party to the orientation that happened right after the election, and so I have not been involved in any of those conversations. So that is to be continued after Thanksgiving.

CG: What committees are you going to try to be on?

MP: Well, I have spoken with Sen. (Lisa) Murkowski about this, and we have agreed — and it's always been the custom of our tiny federal delegation — to work together to cover as many bases as possible. So, of course, that is the approach I'll be taking going forward. And every two years in the Senate, there is a shuffle on committees. So that's happening for Sen. Murkowski as well. And we're just going to coordinate to make sure that we get as many wins for Alaska as we possibly can.

CG: Have you heard from (incumbent Republican) Sen. (Dan) Sullivan at all? Are you surprised that he hasn't conceded the race?

MP: I haven't heard from him yet, and I expect to hear from him in the coming days or weeks.

CG: I'm curious, sometime in the future when we do this again, what is maybe one accomplishment that you hope that you'll you'll be able to (speak) to at that time?

MP: Well, I hope that I'll have all of the positions that I need covered filled. Hopefully, we'll, by then, not only have the chief of staff, but the state director, a legislative director, different folks that people will know and know to reach out to.

And I'm looking forward to having committee assignments. And I am very, very hopeful that, right out of the gate, with a large majority like the one that I'm looking at working with in the U.S. Senate, I'm really hoping that we can be productive right out of the gate, and that we're not hemming and hawing and negotiating too much.

There's a sense of urgency, and people are really feeling the burden. And it's November, and coming up on the holidays, and how do we help Alaskans feel a sense of relief? That's what I want to be working on and seeing real progress, not something moving out of one committee or two committees or being held up somewhere. I am really, really hopeful that both the majority in the House and the majority in the Senate can find a good working relationship with this administration, and we can find ways to move America forward.

CG: I wanted to ask you about that, actually. With control of both chambers, I've heard people talking about sort of concern about wanting to move forward like that versus Democrats getting revenge or going after the Trump administration.

MP: I have the same concerns, and like we spent so much time in this interview talking about, there is no utility in looking in the rearview mirror. It is forward and up and over the dashboard as far into the distance as you can see and work on. That's what we should be doing. I don't want to spend any time rehashing the past.

CG: I guess in your case, though, specifically, there was this lawsuit filed. You know, the Department of Justice filed a lawsuit in the election. There was a kind of unusual, pretty unusual, press conference announcing a criminal investigation just days before (the election). Do you think those things should be reviewed, though?

MP: No, nothing personal. This isn't about me. This isn't about one little race. This is about every Alaskan and making sure that Alaskans have food security, have heat security, we get new housing built, we have a terrible shortage of housing. We have a very short supply on housing.

How are we going to make life better? How are we going to make our schools and roads better? How are we going to make our justice system better? How are we going to better serve Alaskans? That's all I want to think about and work on. It's time to let bygones be bygones. This was a really ugly campaign for every Alaskan. Babies and children had to suffer through all of those attack ads, and it was just nearly a year of really harsh tones on TV, sinister music, unflattering pictures on all sides. And I really hope that young people will see Alaska leaders, national leaders working together and really setting an example for how we as leaders move forward in a collaborative way where all boats rise.